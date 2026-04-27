Min Woo Lee betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee will tee off at the inaugural Cadillac Championship, set to take place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida from April 30-May 3. This new $20 million purse tournament marks an exciting addition to the PGA TOUR schedule.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|69-65-74-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|67-65-70-65
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|71-65-68-73
|-7
|26.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|62-71-69-70
|-16
|15.500
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|73-65-67-68
|-11
|--
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Lee has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.488 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 1.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.610
|0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.225
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.311
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.227
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.373
|1.208
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.610 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranked 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.225 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 86th with a 65.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Lee has earned 952 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 25.82% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.