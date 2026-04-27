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Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on while playing the fourth hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan looks on while playing the fourth hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. This new tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Cadillac Championship.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-70-72-69-5101.667
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2170-69-70-70-937.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2770-72-76-67-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4170-74-73-72+118.750
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2869-72-69-68-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-67-67-69-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenP268-64-68-68-16300.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1164-73-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1369-70-65-67-954.167
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2072-68-69-67-8--

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of 0.180 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0990.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6350.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.390-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2710.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.1970.415

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.099 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Matsuyama sported a 0.635 mark that ranked 14th on TOUR. He ranked 50th with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 45th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.08, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 24.38% of the time.
    • Matsuyama has earned 789 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 18th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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