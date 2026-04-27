Ryan Fox betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Fox has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

Fox has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Fox has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.