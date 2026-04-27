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18M AGO

Ryan Fox betting profile: Cadillac Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox tees off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami from April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. Fox enters the $20 million purse event looking to build on his recent form.

    Latest odds for Fox at the Cadillac Championship.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1665-72-67-71-957.556
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2640.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.010-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1930.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2310.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6980.382

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Fox delivered a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
    • He has earned 345 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (55th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.12% (58th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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