Ryan Fox betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Ryan Fox of New Zealand looks on while playing the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox tees off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami from April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. Fox enters the $20 million purse event looking to build on his recent form.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|65-72-67-71
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.264
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.010
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.193
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.231
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.698
|0.382
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.010 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 111th with a 64.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Fox delivered a 0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 51st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13.
- He has earned 345 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (55th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.12% (58th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.