Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.059 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.720 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranked third by breaking par 28.14% of the time.