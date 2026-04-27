Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Bhatia will compete at the Cadillac Championship, set to tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3, 2026. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-67-68
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|65-64-68-72
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|68-67-67-67
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-78
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.701 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 1.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|-0.059
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.720
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.062
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.792
|1.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.515
|1.628
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.059 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.720 mark that ranked 10th on TOUR. He ranked 42nd with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.792 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.68, and he ranked third by breaking par 28.14% of the time.
- Bhatia has earned 1,282 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking seventh on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.