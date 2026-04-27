Tom Hoge betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Tom Hoge will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The $20 million purse tournament is making its debut on the PGA TOUR schedule.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|71-70-70-73
|E
|5.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|65-73-72-74
|+4
|2.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.850
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -1.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.490
|-0.482
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.130
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.401
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.164
|-0.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.926
|-1.322
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.490 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.06% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 72nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.