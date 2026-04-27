Tom Hoge betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Hoge has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.

Hoge has an average of -0.482 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.725 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.