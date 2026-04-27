Si Woo Kim betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.

Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Kim has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.