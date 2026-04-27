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19M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Cadillac Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to competition at the inaugural Cadillac Championship, set to tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Kim looking to make an impact in this new event.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Cadillac Championship.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC Heritage366-68-66-68-16350.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4775-73-72-72+416.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-70-70-67-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 1.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.6050.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.8170.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1820.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.2270.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.3771.093

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.817 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.62% ranked sixth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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