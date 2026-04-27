Si Woo Kim betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to competition at the inaugural Cadillac Championship, set to tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse with Kim looking to make an impact in this new event.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|3
|66-68-66-68
|-16
|350.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|47
|75-73-72-72
|+4
|16.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|70-70-70-67
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 five times over his last 10 appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.524 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.093 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.605
|0.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.817
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.182
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.227
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.377
|1.093
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.605 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.8 yards ranked 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.817 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.39, and he ranked 18th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
- Kim has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 10th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.62% ranked sixth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.