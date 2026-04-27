Max Homa betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Max Homa of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the second round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The inaugural Cadillac Championship will take place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse and takes place in Miami, Florida.
Max Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|70-70-74-69
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T9
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|187.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-72-70-73
|-2
|26.100
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|73-66-69-67
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|70-66-73-71
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|25.273
Max Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of eight-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.165 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Max Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.001
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.041
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.283
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.028
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.212
|-0.663
Max Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.001 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Homa sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 83rd on TOUR. He ranked 107th with a 64.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa delivered a 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Homa has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 56th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.