Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times and recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Højgaard has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.