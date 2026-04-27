Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark reacts after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3, competing in the Cadillac Championship with a $20 million purse. This inaugural tournament features a challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.5
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.2
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.3
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.7
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.3
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 three times and recorded two top-five finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.894 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.298
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.594
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.111
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.304
|0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.307
|0.894
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.298 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.1 yards ranked tenth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.594 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 57th with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 644 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.