Cadillac Championship props: Chris Gotterup top option to tame brawny Trump National Doral
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Golfbet Roundtable: Picks to tame Blue Monster at Cadillac
DraftKings Sportsbook loaded their markets this week for the Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral outside Miami. The fifth Signature Event of the season does NOT include a cut and has a field of 72 players. Let’s dive into the top options in the prop markets.
(Editor’s Note: For more expert betting picks, fantasy advice and event previews, visit DraftKings Network.)
First Round Leader – Chris Gotterup (+2900)
Trump National Doral tips at 7,735 yards and will not be for the faint of heart from the back tees. Twice a winner this season, Gotterup ranks fourth in Driving Distance and eighth in Strokes Gained Off the Tee. The Blue Monster presents four par-5 holes, including a pair on the inward nine stretching 608 and 667 yards, respectively. Gotterup leads the TOUR in First Round Scoring Average at 67.90. DraftKings Markets also include payouts for the Top 5 (+700) or Top 10 (+315) finishes.
Same Game Parlay – Top 20 (including ties) – Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa (+410)
Although the Cadillac Championship is not a major, playing it on the Blue Monster is a major challenge. I am taking the top four players in Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings to perform the task. Scottie Scheffler leads the pack with P2 and solo second from his last two starts. Cameron Young, who found the podium at the Masters from the final group, followed with T25 at Harbour Town two weeks ago. He will enjoy having more room to swing driver this week in Miami. Collin Morikawa hobbled around with a dodgy back for 144 holes at Augusta National and Harbour Town and posted top-10 results in back-to-back weeks. Rested last week, like all the players in this wager, I would expect him to resume stalking the lead. Hideki Matsuyama and his exquisite short game always travel and loading up tee-to-green rarely bothers him. For those of you who crave a bigger payday, add Akshay Bhatia, No. 5 in the Power Rankings, to the four players above to bump the payout to +1200.
DraftKings Odds: Betting winner without Scheffler market at Cadillac
Same Game Parlay – Top 20 (including ties) – Adam Scott and Scottie Scheffler (+170)
At the RBC Heritage, I paired Scheffler with Patrick Cantlay, a rabid horse-for-course, to both hit the top 10 at +300. This week, I will send the No. 1 player in the OWGR out with the last man to win on this track, Adam Scott. Signing for 276 (-12) in 2016, the Australian defeated an invitation-only field by posting three rounds in the 60s and winning for the 13th time on TOUR. Scott ranks third in SG: Tee to Green, 10th in Par-5 Scoring average, and 20th in Bogey Avoidance. His experience won’t hurt on a track where risk meets reward. The more aggressive play would move Scott, who owns one top 10 from eight starts in 2026, to a Top 10 (including ties) finish to pay +440. DraftKings gives you options.
Par-5 Winner – Jake Knapp (+3500)
The quartet of par-5 holes provides stiff challenges at the Blue Monster. I trust the man who leads the PGA TOUR in Par-5 Scoring to do his thing. On the outward nine, holes No. 1 and 8 play 578 and 590, respectively. They are the shortest of the four. The inward nine features No. 10 at 608 yards, followed by No. 12, which tips at 667 yards, but without any water to deter. Knapp also sits second in Par-5 Scoring Birdies or Better. Remember, he doesn’t have to win the event; he just needs to have the lowest score on the par-5 holes.
Group D Winner – Jacob Bridgeman (+320)
This group includes Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Harris English. After making the cut in his first appearance at the Masters (T41), Bridgeman was under the microscope as of the hometown favorites at the RBC Heritage (T33) on Hilton Head Island. With those two events in the rear-view mirror, Bridgeman can resume flying at or below the radar this week in South Florida. Earlier this season, his only win on TOUR came at one of the most demanding courses, The Riviera Country Club, in one of the most demanding events, The Genesis Invitational. I was also impressed with his T5 payday at THE PLAYERS Championship, another event requiring shot-making over 72 holes. Quietly, he posted rounds of 65 on Friday and 66 on Saturday at Harbour Town. Statistically, the best putter on TOUR, he ranks second in Par-4 Scoring Average and 14th in Par-5 Scoring Average.
Good luck!
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