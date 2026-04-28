Cadillac Championship props: Chris Gotterup top option to tame brawny Trump National Doral

Although the Cadillac Championship is not a major, playing it on the Blue Monster is a major challenge. I am taking the top four players in Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings to perform the task. Scottie Scheffler leads the pack with P2 and solo second from his last two starts. Cameron Young, who found the podium at the Masters from the final group, followed with T25 at Harbour Town two weeks ago. He will enjoy having more room to swing driver this week in Miami. Collin Morikawa hobbled around with a dodgy back for 144 holes at Augusta National and Harbour Town and posted top-10 results in back-to-back weeks. Rested last week, like all the players in this wager, I would expect him to resume stalking the lead. Hideki Matsuyama and his exquisite short game always travel and loading up tee-to-green rarely bothers him. For those of you who crave a bigger payday, add Akshay Bhatia, No. 5 in the Power Rankings, to the four players above to bump the payout to +1200.