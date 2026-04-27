Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.

Rodgers has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.