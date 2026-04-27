Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship. This new tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|71-72-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|145.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-68-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-69-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T52
|64-70-73-73
|-8
|11.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|72-68-69-73
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|70-70-73-66
|-9
|31.000
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.118
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.094
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.164
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.178
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.317
|-0.150
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.118 (112th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a 0.094 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 52nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranked 43rd by breaking par 23.36% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 524 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.