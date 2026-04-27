Jake Knapp betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Knapp has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.