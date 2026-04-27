Jake Knapp betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The Cadillac Championship takes place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|71-75-69-71
|+2
|4.5
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|11
|73-69-69-70
|-7
|155
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|69-65-71-62
|-13
|88.75
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-13
|275
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|147.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|85
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|66-70-70-67
|-15
|105
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|67.5
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|72-70-70-73
|+5
|--
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.207
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.448
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.057
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.744
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.456
|0.464
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
- Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 13th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.