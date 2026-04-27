PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: Cadillac Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jake Knapp of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    The Cadillac Championship takes place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Cadillac Championship.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7471-75-69-71+24.5
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament1173-69-69-70-7155
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT669-65-71-62-1388.75
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational673-65-67-66-13275
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT866-67-66-71-18147.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open867-69-66-68-1485
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT566-70-70-67-15105
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1166-68-70-66-1067.5
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6272-70-70-73+5--

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Knapp has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged 0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.207-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4480.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.057-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.7440.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.4560.464

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.8 yards ranked sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp sported a 0.448 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 73rd with a 66.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp delivered a 0.744 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 25.98% of the time.
    • Knapp has earned 928 FedExCup Regular Season points this year, ranking 13th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Apr 27, 2026

    Min Woo Lee betting profile: Cadillac Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 27, 2026

    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Cadillac Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Apr 27, 2026

    Harris English betting profile: Cadillac Championship

    Betting Profile