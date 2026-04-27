Russell Henley betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Russell Henley watches his shot on the seventh hole during the second round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Russell Henley will compete in the inaugural Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami from April 30-May 3. The tournament offers a $20 million purse and marks Henley's debut at this new event on the PGA TOUR.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|68-68-70-70
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T3
|73-71-66-68
|-10
|312.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|68-71-71-72
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|65-66-69-67
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|65-73-67-67
|-8
|43.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.192
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.131
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.244
|0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.518
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.087
|0.989
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.192 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards ranked 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.131 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 66.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69.
- Henley's overall performance is reflected in his 1.087 Strokes Gained: Total average, ranking 19th on TOUR. He has earned 832 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 15th.
- His consistency is highlighted by a second-ranked 10.59% Bogey Avoidance rate and 25th-ranked 24.48% Par Breakers percentage.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.