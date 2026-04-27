Russell Henley betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Henley has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Henley has an average of 0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.