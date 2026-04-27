Corey Conners betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Corey Conners of Canada looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Conners will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.5
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.3
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.5
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.246
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.464
|0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.250
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.359
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.102
|0.595
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.464 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
- Conners has earned 244 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.