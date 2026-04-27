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21M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: Cadillac Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Corey Conners of Canada looks on while playing the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Conners will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Conners at the Cadillac Championship.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5567-69-73-71-49.5
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4975-73-71-75+614.625
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1469-69-70-71-554
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-67-72-74-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.3
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.5
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2460.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4640.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.250-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting132-0.359-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1020.595

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.6 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.464 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
    • Conners has earned 244 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 71st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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