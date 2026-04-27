Samuel Stevens betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Samuel Stevens will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament offers a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|58
|72-72-72-75
|+3
|10.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.385
|0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.293
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.047
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.165
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.465
|0.294
Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.