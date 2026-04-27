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Samuel Stevens betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Samuel Stevens will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament offers a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the Cadillac Championship.

    Stevens's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship5872-72-72-75+310.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125

    Stevens's recent performances

    • Stevens has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.195 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.350 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.294 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3850.195
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2930.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.047-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.165-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.4650.294

    Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
    • Stevens has earned 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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