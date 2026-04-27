Justin Thomas betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T77
|76-75-70-66
|+3
|3.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|72-74-71-73
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-69-73-68
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged -0.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.316
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.238
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.221
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.366
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.700
|-0.544
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.238 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Thomas has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 156th with a 19.14% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.