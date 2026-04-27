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Justin Thomas betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas of the United States tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Cadillac Championship.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7776-75-70-66+33.750
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-74-71-73+219.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-69-73-68-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT868-68-72-72-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.273 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged -0.544 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.316-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.238-0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.2210.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.366-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.700-0.544

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.316 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.9 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas sported a -0.238 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Thomas has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points (70th) this season.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 156th with a 19.14% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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