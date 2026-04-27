Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.