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Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be contested over the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Cadillac Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-69-70-72-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 0.854 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4820.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4830.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1510.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.078-0.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.0390.854

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.482 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.483 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 15th with a 25.53% scoring rate below even.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 669 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 25th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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