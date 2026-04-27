Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Chandler Blanchetof the United States prepares for a shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Chandler Blanchet tees off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the challenging 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|71-71-64-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-66-73-72
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|64-67-74-67
|-16
|165.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-74
|-4
|--
Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Blanchet has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged -0.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.012
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|-0.015
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.441
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.490
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.935
|-0.218
Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (85th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 293.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sports a -0.015 mark that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 65.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blanchet has delivered a -0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 123rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Blanchet has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.