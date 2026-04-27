Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Blanchet has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.

Blanchet has an average of 0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.311 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.