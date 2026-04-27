Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.323 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

Fleetwood has excelled around the green this season with a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked third on TOUR.

On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.