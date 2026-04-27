Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Tommy Fleetwood of England prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tommy Fleetwood will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and takes place on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|49
|76-69-76-73
|+6
|13.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|69-66-70-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|67-68-67-66
|-20
|312.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|1
|64-63-67-68
|-18
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|63-64-69-69
|-15
|--
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.351
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.323
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.601
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.190
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.085
|0.443
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.323 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Fleetwood has excelled around the green this season with a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
- Fleetwood has earned 809 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.