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Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Tommy Fleetwood of England prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood of England prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Tommy Fleetwood will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and takes place on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Fleetwood at the Cadillac Championship.

    Fleetwood's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5276-67-69-67-511.500
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3371-68-73-76E27.600
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1067-70-71-69-1167.500
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT869-70-73-68-8200.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4976-69-76-73+613.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT769-66-70-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT467-68-67-66-20312.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship164-63-67-68-18--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT465-69-69-67-10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT363-64-69-69-15--

    Fleetwood's recent performances

    • Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Fleetwood has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fleetwood has averaged 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3510.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3230.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.6010.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.190-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.0850.443

    Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.351 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.323 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 82nd with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Fleetwood has excelled around the green this season with a 0.601 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a -0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.07, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.21% of the time.
    • Fleetwood has earned 809 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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