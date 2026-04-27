Chris Gotterup betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Chris Gotterup of the United States tees off on the 4th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The Cadillac Championship takes place at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida from April 30-May 3, with a $20 million purse. This inaugural tournament marks a new addition to the PGA TOUR schedule.
Gotterup's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|70-72-69-65
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-69-72-73
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T56
|71-73-68-78
|+2
|10.750
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-71-69-76
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|64-71-70-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|63-71-70-64
|-16
|500.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|63-69-68-64
|-16
|500.000
Gotterup's recent performances
- Gotterup has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
- Gotterup has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has averaged 0.687 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.613
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.423
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.149
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.054
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.239
|0.687
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.613 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sported a 0.423 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
- Gotterup has earned 1,299 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking sixth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.