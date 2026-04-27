Chris Gotterup betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Gotterup has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.

Gotterup has an average of 0.347 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.229 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.