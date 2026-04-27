Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Kitayama has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Kitayama has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.