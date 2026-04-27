Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Kurt Kitayama of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kurt Kitayama tees off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 layout in Miami, Florida.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|69-65-68-71
|-11
|163.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|51
|69-79-75-72
|+7
|13.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|66-71-73-69
|-1
|4.600
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|69-74-71-71
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|71-64-68-64
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|72-67-70-70
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-71-70-66
|-8
|34.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-66
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-69-73-68
|-5
|12.000
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Kitayama has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Kitayama has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.204
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.667
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.062
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.228
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.580
|0.089
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.204 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a 0.667 mark that ranks 11th on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.228 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
- Kitayama has earned 671 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.