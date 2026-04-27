Harris English betting profile: Cadillac Championship

English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.206 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, English delivered a 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 8th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.