Harris English betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Harris English of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Harris English will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 at the Cadillac Championship. This is a new tournament on the PGA TOUR with a $20 million purse.
English's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|64-68-70-69
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|73-71-71-72
|-1
|35.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|69-72-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|73-68-70-65
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|73-63-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-69-70-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|73-68-67-70
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-70-69
|-17
|25.273
English's recent performances
- English has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- English has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- English has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.380
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.206
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.072
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.739
|0.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.841
|0.478
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.206 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English delivered a 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 8th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
- English has earned 585 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.16% ranked 28th.
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.