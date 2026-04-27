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Harris English betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States looks on while playing the second hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Harris English will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 at the Cadillac Championship. This is a new tournament on the PGA TOUR with a $20 million purse.

    Latest odds for English at the Cadillac Championship.

    English's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300.000
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2273-68-70-65-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2473-63-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-69-70-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2273-68-67-70-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2765-67-70-69-1725.273

    English's recent performances

    • English has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • English has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.312 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • English has averaged 0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    English's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3800.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.206-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.072-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7390.815
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8410.478

    English's advanced stats and rankings

    • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.206 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English delivered a 0.739 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 8th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.74, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 25.44% of the time.
    • English has earned 585 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 31st on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.16% ranked 28th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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