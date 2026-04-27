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26M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Cadillac Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Cadillac Championship.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7174-75-72-63E5.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-72+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3170.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.186-0.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.0660.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.546-0.984
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.349-1.304

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.186 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 170 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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