Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 23, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.660 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.304 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.317
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.186
|-0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.066
|0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.546
|-0.984
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.349
|-1.304
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.317 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sported a -0.186 mark that ranked 113th on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith delivered a -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 170 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.