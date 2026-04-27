David Lipsky betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.361 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.9 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR.

On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.