David Lipsky betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
David Lipsky will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-65-70-70
|-10
|300.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-70-72-69
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.361
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.020
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.400
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.319
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.338
|-0.064
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.361 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.9 yards ranked 160th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.400 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Lipsky has earned 377 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.