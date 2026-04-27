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Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler grimaces after his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler grimaces after his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Cadillac Championship.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP268-67-64-67-18400.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 1.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6400.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.131-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.6720.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6060.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.0491.265

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR with a 2.049 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while ranking fifth with a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark. His average driving distance of 309.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Scheffler ranks second on TOUR with a 0.672 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.53.
    • Scheffler leads TOUR in several key categories, including bogey avoidance at 10.07% and par breakers at 29.17%. He also ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,031.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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