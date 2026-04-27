Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Scottie Scheffler grimaces after his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-67-64-67
|-18
|400.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five seven times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.321 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.043 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.640
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.131
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.672
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.606
|0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.049
|1.265
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR with a 2.049 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while ranking fifth with a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark. His average driving distance of 309.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Scheffler ranks second on TOUR with a 0.672 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.53.
- Scheffler leads TOUR in several key categories, including bogey avoidance at 10.07% and par breakers at 29.17%. He also ranks second in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,031.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.