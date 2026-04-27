Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Scheffler leads the TOUR with a 2.049 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while ranking fifth with a 0.640 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark. His average driving distance of 309.7 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 0.131 mark that ranks 65th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

Scheffler ranks second on TOUR with a 0.672 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.

On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.53.