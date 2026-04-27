J.T. Poston betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|71-73-68-69
|-3
|7.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|76-69-71-73
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|67-71-68-71
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|74-67-70-67
|-6
|18.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|66-67-65-74
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|65-65-68-66
|-18
|--
Poston's recent performances
- He has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Poston has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged -0.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.001
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.039
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.155
|-0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.155
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.350
|-0.586
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.001 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a -0.039 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93.
- Poston has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 122nd. He ranked 62nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.26% and 67th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.