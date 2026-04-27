J.T. Poston betting profile: Cadillac Championship

He has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.

Poston has an average of -0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of -0.072 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.304 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.