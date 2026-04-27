Alex Noren betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Alex Noren of Sweden prepares to play a shot on the 15th hole with caddie Kyle Morrison during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Alex Noren will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 for the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the Miami venue.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
Noren's recent performances
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.132 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.222 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.178
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.033
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.289
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.364
|0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.508
|0.193
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.178 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.7 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.033 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 63.64% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranks 27th by breaking par 24.24% of the time.
- Noren currently ranks 64th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 264 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.