Maverick McNealy betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Maverick McNealy of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3 in the 2026 Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and will be played on the 7,739-yard, par-72 Blue Monster Course in Miami, Florida.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.429
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|67-72-63-73
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-65-72
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|10
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|66-66-74-67
|-7
|32.500
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.
- McNealy has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.793 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.335
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.040
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.244
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.430
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.970
|0.793
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.335 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sported a -0.040 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 64.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranked 23rd by breaking par 24.71% of the time.
- McNealy has earned 472 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.