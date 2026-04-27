Maverick McNealy betting profile: Cadillac Championship

McNealy has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 10th with a score of 13-under.

McNealy has an average of 0.211 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.