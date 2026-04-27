Matt Wallace betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.135 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.

Wallace excels around the greens, delivering a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR.

On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.