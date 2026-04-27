Matt Wallace betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Matt Wallace of England follows his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30-May 3, 2026, in the Cadillac Championship. This new tournament features a $20 million purse and takes place in Miami, Florida.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|64-69-63-72
|-20
|4.900
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|71-69-64-68
|-16
|208.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|66-68-72-71
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|73-68-70-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|67-66-71-67
|-11
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.631 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.012
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.135
|0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.358
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.126
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.379
|0.631
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.012 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.135 mark that ranked 64th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace excels around the greens, delivering a 0.358 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 17th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 30th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 114th by breaking par 20.99% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 255 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 67th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.