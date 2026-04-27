Daniel Berger betting profile: Cadillac Championship

Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (74th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.816 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.