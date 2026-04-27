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21M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: Cadillac Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship. This inaugural event features a $20 million purse and will be contested on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Berger at the Cadillac Championship.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.450
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7573-74-75-68+24.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1667-71-71-65-1052.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5668-66-70-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT666-70-69-64-1186.000

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
    • Berger has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.073-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.8161.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.384-0.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting97-0.1010.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4040.707

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (74th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.816 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
    • Berger has earned 592 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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