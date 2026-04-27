Daniel Berger betting profile: Cadillac Championship
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Daniel Berger of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course April 30-May 3 in the Cadillac Championship. This inaugural event features a $20 million purse and will be contested on the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-74-68-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|72-74-75-73
|+6
|7.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P2
|63-68-72-70
|-15
|400.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|73-74-75-68
|+2
|4.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|52.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|66-70-69-64
|-11
|86.000
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top-20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
- Berger has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 0.707 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.073
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.816
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.384
|-0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|97
|-0.101
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.404
|0.707
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (74th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sports a 0.816 mark that ranks fifth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger has delivered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 97th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 22.84% of the time.
- Berger has earned 592 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.