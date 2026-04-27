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Austin Smotherman betting profile: Cadillac Championship

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Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30 to May 3, 2026, competing in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Cadillac Championship.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-70-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7474-73-69-70+24.500
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3668-73-68-73-619.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-79+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1367-72-70-73-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D74-71+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT262-69-69-69-15208.333
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-76+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT866-65-68-68-2175.000

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3840.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7400.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.379-0.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.520-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.226-0.284

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sports a 0.740 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
    • Smotherman has accumulated 387 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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