Austin Smotherman betting profile: Cadillac Championship
1 Min Read
Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman will tee off at Trump National Doral - Blue Monster Course from April 30 to May 3, 2026, competing in the inaugural Cadillac Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse at the 7,739-yard, par-72 course in Miami, Florida.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|62-69-69-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|66-65-68-68
|-21
|75.000
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -0.284 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.384
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.740
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.379
|-0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.520
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.226
|-0.284
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.384 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sports a 0.740 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 37th with a 67.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman has delivered a -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 23.70% of the time.
- Smotherman has accumulated 387 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 45th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Cadillac Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.