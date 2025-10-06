2025 Baycurrent Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan this week for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: Oct. 9-12, 2025
- Location: Yokohama, Japan
- Course: Yokohama Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,315 yards
- Purse: $8.0 million
- Previous winner: Nico Echavarria
Betting profiles for the 2025 Baycurrent Classic
- Byeong Hun An Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Campbell Click here for player betting preview.
- Bud Cauley Click here for player betting preview.
- Wyndham Clark Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Joel Dahmen Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Fishburn Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Gerard Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Emiliano Grillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Kazuki Higa Click here for player betting preview.
- Garrick Higgo Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune Click here for player betting preview.
- Lee Hodges Click here for player betting preview.
- Rico Hoey Click here for player betting preview.
- Rasmus Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Nicolai Højgaard Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Homa Click here for player betting preview.
- Mikumu Horikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Billy Horschel Click here for player betting preview.
- Beau Hossler Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Sungjae Im Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Ishikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Takumi Kanaya Click here for player betting preview.
- Kota Kaneko Click here for player betting preview.
- Riki Kawamoto Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama Click here for player betting preview.
- Taiga Kobayashi Click here for player betting preview.
- Satoshi Kodaira Click here for player betting preview.
- Takanori Konishi Click here for player betting preview.
- Min Woo Lee Click here for player betting preview.
- David Lipsky Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty Click here for player betting preview.
- Max McGreevy Click here for player betting preview.
- Mac Meissner Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- Collin Morikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- William Mouw Click here for player betting preview.
- Keita Nakajima Click here for player betting preview.
- Naoto Nakanishi Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Noren Click here for player betting preview.
- Kaito Onishi Click here for player betting preview.
- Aldrich Potgieter Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Putnam Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Roy Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Ryder Click here for player betting preview.
- Isaiah Salinda Click here for player betting preview.
- Xander Schauffele Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Scott Click here for player betting preview.
- Taiga Semikawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Tatsunori Shogenji Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Sahith Theegala Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Thorbjornsen Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Karl Vilips Click here for player betting preview.
- Camilo Villegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Walker Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Wallace Click here for player betting preview.
- Vince Whaley Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland Click here for player betting preview.
- Ren Yonezawa Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.