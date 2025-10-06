Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 21-under.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.