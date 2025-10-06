PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Michael Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2967-72-70-68-11--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-71-69-69-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3869-64-74-68-515.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-69+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-70-70-68-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2170-65-73-63-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT465-67-68-67-21122.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT4168-70-74-74+219.125
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-72-70E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3364-73-66-69-1220.583

    Michael Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 21-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Michael Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5380.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1720.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.250-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.1310.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3290.889

    Michael Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen ranks ninth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.538, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.172 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 124th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
    • Thorbjornsen ranks sixth on TOUR in Par Breakers at 24.96% and 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.26%.
    • He has accumulated 454 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

