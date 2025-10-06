Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Michael Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-71-69-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|69-64-74-68
|-5
|15.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|70-65-73-63
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T4
|65-67-68-67
|-21
|122.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T41
|68-70-74-74
|+2
|19.125
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-72-70
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|64-73-66-69
|-12
|20.583
Michael Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 21-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.889 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Michael Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.538
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.172
|0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.250
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.131
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.329
|0.889
Michael Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen ranks ninth on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.538, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thorbjornsen sports a 0.172 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 124th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58.
- Thorbjornsen ranks sixth on TOUR in Par Breakers at 24.96% and 74th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.26%.
- He has accumulated 454 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
