Tom Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 25th.

    Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2570-68-67-69-6

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1168-66-69-70-15--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore Championship7272-71-77-73+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2868-68-69-66-1323.955
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1766-70-67-71-647.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-66-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC67-76-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4567-72-68-73E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3372-73-72-72+928.250

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.204-0.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1520.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.1970.296
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.103-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0420.230

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.152 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

