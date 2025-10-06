Tom Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Tom Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Tom Kim returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 25th.
Kim's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T25
|70-68-67-69
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T11
|68-66-69-70
|-15
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|72
|72-71-77-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|23.955
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T17
|66-70-67-71
|-6
|47.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|67-76
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|67-72-68-73
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|72-73-72-72
|+9
|28.250
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.204
|-0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.152
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.197
|0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.103
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.042
|0.230
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.152 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 426 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
More News
View All News
Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind
Presented by