Tom Kim betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranked 111th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.152 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 63.21% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.