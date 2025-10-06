PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Emiliano Grillo returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Grillo looks to build on his fourth-place finish from his last appearance in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Grillo's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023470-68-65-64-13
    20227374-70-75-72+11
    2020T3069-69-68-70-4

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Grillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT468-69-69-66-16--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5069-69-71-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4467-69-70-70-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2065-67-69-68-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4067-72-73-69+18.711
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP265-66-68-67-18300.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-67-70-75-72.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1971-72-71-73+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2469-67-68-65-1135.500

    Grillo's recent performances

    • Grillo has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
    • Grillo has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has averaged 1.054 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1740.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3210.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.266-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.2610.638
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4891.054

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.174 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo sported a 0.321 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 67.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 77th by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
    • Grillo has accumulated 637 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 67th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

