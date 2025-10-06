David Lipsky betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.

Lipsky has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.