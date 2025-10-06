David Lipsky betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
David Lipsky returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 40th.
Latest odds for Lipsky at the Baycurrent Classic.
Lipsky's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T40
|69-69-69-70
|-3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-67-66-73
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|68-68-64-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|162.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Lipsky has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.242
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.249
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.086
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.389
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.296
|0.946
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.249 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
- Lipsky has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
