1H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    David Lipsky returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Lipsky looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 40th.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4069-69-69-70-3

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT4470-67-66-73-49.045
    July 27, 20253M OpenT368-68-64-64-20133.750
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2873-67-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT364-67-68-68-17162.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-70E--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.946 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.2420.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2490.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0860.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.389-0.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.2960.946

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.242 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.8 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky is sporting a 0.249 mark that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky is delivering a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 138th by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
    • Lipsky has accumulated 442 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

