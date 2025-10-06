PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Woodland's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3368-70-67-68-7
    2020564-66-68-70-12
    2021WD-

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished fifth at 12-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4667-66-73-71-119.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3667-75-67-69-221.625
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC73-77+10--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1172-67-69-66-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2480.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3640.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.429-0.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2290.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4120.973

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.364 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.
    • Woodland has accumulated 599 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

