Gary Woodland betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Gary Woodland of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 12, 2025 in Napa, California. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 33rd at 7-under.
Latest odds for Woodland at the Baycurrent Classic.
Woodland's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|2020
|5
|64-66-68-70
|-12
|2021
|WD
|-
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 7-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished fifth at 12-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|67-66-73-71
|-11
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|21.625
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|72-67-69-66
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.973 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.248
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.364
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.429
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.229
|0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.412
|0.973
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.248 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranked 16th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.364 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.229 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.22% of the time.
- Woodland has accumulated 599 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.
