Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn of the United States chips on the 15th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th.
Latest odds for Fishburn at the Baycurrent Classic.
Fishburn's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T8
|66-71-65-65
|-13
|80.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|69-69-67-70
|-5
|57.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|47.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T43
|69-66-71-66
|-8
|11.625
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.268
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.144
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.029
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.098
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.480
|1.086
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.144 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- Fishburn's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.46% ranked 14th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 95th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.