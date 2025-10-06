PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States chips on the 15th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States chips on the 15th hole during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 37th.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3771-70-66-67-6

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3870-69-72-71-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT866-71-65-65-1380.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-68-71-68-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT669-69-67-70-557.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1870-67-66-67-1447.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4369-66-71-66-811.625
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC77-69+4--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 5-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 1.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2680.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1440.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0290.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0980.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4801.086

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.2 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sported a 0.144 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
    • Fishburn's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.46% ranked 14th on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 95th in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

