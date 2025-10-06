PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia prepares to play a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips will make his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. The tournament offers a purse of $8 million.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-74+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC77-65E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-74+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC73-69+2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1170-66-68-70-661.400
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.226-0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.114-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.232-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.3830.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.726-0.195

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.114 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
    • Vilips has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 83rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

