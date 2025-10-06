Karl Vilips betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Karl Vilips of Australia prepares to play a shot on the 18th green during the final round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 14, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips will make his debut at the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. The tournament offers a purse of $8 million.
Latest odds for Vilips at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-65
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T11
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|61.400
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.226
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.114
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.232
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.383
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.726
|-0.195
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.114 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.
- Vilips has accumulated 515 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 83rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
