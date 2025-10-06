Karl Vilips betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.226 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.2 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.114 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 67.56% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 132nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.26, and he ranks 34th by breaking par 23.11% of the time.