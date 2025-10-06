PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the fifth hole on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the fifth hole on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Horschel looks to improve upon his performance from 2021, where he finished 69th with a score of 3-under.

    Horschel's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20216972-67-73-73-3
    2020T668-67-64-70-11

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished 69th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Horschel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT2373-69-71-66-6--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2271-74-68-71-4--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1068-65-70-67-10--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT762-68-71-67-1280.000
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT272-68-69-68-7375.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT5572-67-70-67-49.292
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT4173-67-74-74+816.500
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1569-74-76-71+2115.000
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeT2469-71-67-72-131.750

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
    • Horschel has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel has averaged 0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0400.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.059-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0730.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2110.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3030.518

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.3 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has a 0.059 mark. He has a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he is breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Horschel ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 399 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    

    

