Billy Horschel betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the fifth hole on day two of the BMW PGA Championship 2025 at Wentworth Golf Club on September 12, 2025 in Virginia Water, England. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Horschel looks to improve upon his performance from 2021, where he finished 69th with a score of 3-under.
Horschel's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|69
|72-67-73-73
|-3
|2020
|T6
|68-67-64-70
|-11
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2021, he finished 69th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Horschel's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Horschel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|73-69-71-66
|-6
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80.000
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9.292
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|16.500
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115.000
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|31.750
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 7-under.
- Horschel has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel has averaged 0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.040
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.059
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.073
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.211
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.303
|0.518
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 298.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Horschel has a 0.059 mark. He has a 64.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Horschel has delivered a 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he is breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Horschel ranks 102nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 399 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
