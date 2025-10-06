Brian Campbell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.009 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.028 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.28% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.

Campbell ranks 34th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,104 points.