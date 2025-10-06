PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Campbell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Baycurrent Classic.

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6469-71-71-75+6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-70+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicP165-66-68-67-18500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayW/D79+7--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.873 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -2.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.009-0.873
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.028-0.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green510.131-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.230-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.675-2.293

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.009 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.028 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
    • Campbell ranks 34th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,104 points.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.10% ranks 164th on TOUR, while he breaks par 20.31% of the time, ranking 141st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 6, 2025

    WiretoWire: Fisk fights for first TOUR win, becomes fourth rookie winner of 2025

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Golfbet recap: Fisk emerges with first win in dramatic Sanderson Farms finish

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Oct 5, 2025

    Fisk earns hard-fought first victory at Sanderson Farms with late father on mind

    Presented by

    Rocket
    Rocket Rookies
    Official

    Sanderson Farms Championship

    1

    Steven Fisk
    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    -24

    1

    USA
    S. Fisk
    Tot
    -24
    R4
    -8

    2

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    -22

    2

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Rasmus Højgaard
    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    T3

    DEN
    R. Højgaard
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    -19

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Danny Walker
    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    -19

    T3

    USA
    D. Walker
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    T6

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW