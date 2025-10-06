Brian Campbell betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell is set to compete in the Baycurrent Classic, taking place at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. This marks Campbell's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
Latest odds for Campbell at the Baycurrent Classic.
At the Baycurrent Classic
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the Baycurrent Classic in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-71-71-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|P1
|65-66-68-67
|-18
|500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.873 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -2.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.009
|-0.873
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.028
|-0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.131
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.230
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.675
|-2.293
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.009 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 279.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sports a -0.028 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.230 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58.
- Campbell ranks 34th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,104 points.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.10% ranks 164th on TOUR, while he breaks par 20.31% of the time, ranking 141st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
