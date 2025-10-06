Ryo Ishikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Ryo Ishikawa of Japan acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 13th green during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
Ryo Ishikawa returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Ishikawa looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 56th at 2-under.
Ishikawa's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T56
|68-68-69-73
|-2
|2021
|T63
|73-66-70-74
|-5
|2020
|T51
|68-68-70-75
|+1
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Ishikawa's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 56th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ishikawa's recent performances
- Ishikawa has an average of -1.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ishikawa has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ishikawa has averaged -2.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ishikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.082
Ishikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Ishikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.198 in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ishikawa has sported a -0.599 mark in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Ishikawa has delivered a -0.062 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ishikawa has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Ishikawa has averaged -2.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ishikawa as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
