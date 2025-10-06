31M AGO

Ryo Ishikawa betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Ryo Ishikawa of Japan acknowledges the gallery after the birdie on the 13th green during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)