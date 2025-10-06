Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Kurt Kitayama returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kitayama looks to build on his fifth-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 15-under par.
Latest odds for Kitayama at the Baycurrent Classic.
Kitayama's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|2023
|T29
|69-71-70-65
|-5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|72-68-69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|69-63-72-67
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T31
|67-66-72-68
|-7
|25.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|1
|65-71-60-65
|-23
|500.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|68-67-66-67
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-68-72
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|69-67-67-73
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-65-68-68
|-17
|84.375
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged 1.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.530
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.359
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|44
|0.150
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.275
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.764
|1.587
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.530 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.359 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
