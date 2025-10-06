PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Kurt Kitayama returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kitayama looks to build on his fifth-place finish from last year's tournament where he shot 15-under par.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Kitayama's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024569-68-63-65-15
    2023T2969-71-70-65-5

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kitayama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1972-68-69-71E--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT969-63-72-67-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3167-66-72-68-725.000
    July 27, 20253M Open165-71-60-65-23500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT568-67-66-67-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-68-72-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2269-67-67-73-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-65-68-68-1784.375

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • Kitayama has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Kitayama has an average of 0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has averaged 1.587 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5300.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3590.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green440.1500.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.2750.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.7641.587

    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.530 (11th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.1 yards ranked eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sported a 0.359 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 64th with a 67.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kitayama delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    • Kitayama has accumulated 842 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 52nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

