46M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Meissner's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2769-69-67-67-8

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2769-69-67-67-8--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2566-69-70-66-13--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3767-71-66-71-13--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT1265-70-67-67-1152.500
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5971-69-67-74-34.800
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT1669-66-68-68-1729.000
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT2067-68-66-66-1743.000
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 1.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.2570.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3160.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.2980.576
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0610.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2971.557

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.316 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner is delivering a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW