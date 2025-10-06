Mac Meissner betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Meissner looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th.
Latest odds for Meissner at the Baycurrent Classic.
Meissner's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|52.500
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|4.800
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29.000
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43.000
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 1.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.257
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.316
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.298
|0.576
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.061
|0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.297
|1.557
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 92nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.316 mark that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 113th with a 65.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner is delivering a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 495 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
