1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Eric Cole returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixth.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Cole's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T664-67-70-66-13

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT965-67-71-69-16--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4373-70-73-67-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7470-67-78-70+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4472-72-76-76+815.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2870-69-66-72-325.813

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.997 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.476-0.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1500.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.134-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.2070.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1050.016-0.801

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.150 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.01, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
    • Cole has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.

    The provided statistics for Cole are from the 2025 season, but it cannot be verified if they are specifically accurate as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

