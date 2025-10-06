Eric Cole betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Eric Cole returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for sixth.
Latest odds for Cole at the Baycurrent Classic.
Cole's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|64-67-70-66
|-13
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T44
|72-72-76-76
|+8
|15.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-69-66-72
|-3
|25.813
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.997 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.476
|-0.997
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.150
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.134
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.207
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|0.016
|-0.801
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a 0.150 mark that ranks 72nd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.01, and he ranks 67th by breaking par 22.16% of the time.
- Cole has accumulated 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.
The provided statistics for Cole are from the 2025 season, but it cannot be verified if they are specifically accurate as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
