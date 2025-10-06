PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
57M AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Wyndham Clark returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Clark at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Clark's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1671-66-68-67-8
    2022T2570-68-70-71-1
    2020T4674-68-70-68E

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC70-76+2--
    Sept. 1, 2024TOUR Championship867-67-68-69-17--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT1372-68-69-74-5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT768-69-67-64-12--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC78-80+16--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1068-68-69-62-1365.400
    June 23, 2024Travelers ChampionshipT966-68-66-63-17173.750
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT5673-71-71-77+128.563
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-72+5--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.092-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.2840.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.2960.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1420.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2460.533

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.284 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.76% of the time.
    • Clark has accumulated 853 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

