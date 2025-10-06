Wyndham Clark betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.284 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.76% of the time.