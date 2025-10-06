Wyndham Clark betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Wyndham Clark returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Clark looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Clark at the Baycurrent Classic.
Clark's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T16
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|2022
|T25
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2020
|T46
|74-68-70-68
|E
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Clark's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Sept. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|8
|67-67-68-69
|-17
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T13
|72-68-69-74
|-5
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T7
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-80
|+16
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|68-68-69-62
|-13
|65.400
|June 23, 2024
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|66-68-66-63
|-17
|173.750
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T56
|73-71-71-77
|+12
|8.563
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.092
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.284
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.296
|0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.142
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.246
|0.533
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.092 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark is sporting a -0.284 mark that ranks 147th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 65.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clark is delivering a 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 23.76% of the time.
- Clark has accumulated 853 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
