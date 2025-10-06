Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.430 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.