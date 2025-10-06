PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Min Woo Lee of Australia plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Lee's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2769-69-69-65-8

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT6373-69-71-72+57.375
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4976-71-76-75+1013.250
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5169-68-72-70-112.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-71-71-68-27.500

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Lee has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.009-0.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.430-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3460.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.161-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.086-0.775

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.430 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Lee currently ranks 50th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 851 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

