Min Woo Lee betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Min Woo Lee of Australia plays a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Lee looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Lee at the Baycurrent Classic.
Lee's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|69-69-69-65
|-8
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|76-72-72-70
|+10
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|63-73-68-66
|-18
|54.167
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|7.375
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|76-71-76-75
|+10
|13.250
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|12.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-71-71-68
|-2
|7.500
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Lee has an average of -0.386 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged -0.775 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.009
|-0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.430
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.346
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.161
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.086
|-0.775
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.009 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee is sporting a -0.430 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 120th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Lee currently ranks 50th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 851 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
