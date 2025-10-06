PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Lee Hodges returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Hodges' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1668-69-66-67-10
    2023T2373-64-67-69-7

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3873-67-68-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5565-72-70-70-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2168-67-68-68-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-68-72-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT967-67-63-69-1472.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-70-71-71+16.050
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hodges has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee820.087-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.432-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green670.0730.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.025-0.389
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.617-0.170

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.432 (26th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.37% ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.087 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 303.5-yard Driving Distance average.
    • On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Hodges ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and 52nd in Par Breakers at 22.50%.
    • He has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

