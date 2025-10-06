Lee Hodges betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.432 (26th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.37% ranks 14th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.087 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 303.5-yard Driving Distance average.

On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.

Hodges ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and 52nd in Par Breakers at 22.50%.