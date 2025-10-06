Lee Hodges betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Lee Hodges returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 16th at 10-under par.
Latest odds for Hodges at the Baycurrent Classic.
Hodges' recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|2023
|T23
|73-64-67-69
|-7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 16th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|73-67-68-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|65-72-70-70
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|38.250
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-68-72-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T9
|67-67-63-69
|-14
|72.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-70-71-71
|+1
|6.050
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hodges has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.170 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.087
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.432
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|67
|0.073
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.025
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.617
|-0.170
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges is posting a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.432 (26th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.37% ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Hodges is sporting a 0.087 mark that ranks 82nd on TOUR. He ranks 85th with a 303.5-yard Driving Distance average.
- On the greens, Hodges is delivering a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Hodges ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and 52nd in Par Breakers at 22.50%.
- He has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
