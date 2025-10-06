Riki Kawamoto betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Riki Kawamoto of Japan tees off on the first hole during day two of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 18, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Riki Kawamoto returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Kawamoto looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2023, where he finished tied for 72nd.
Latest odds for Kawamoto at the Baycurrent Classic.
Kawamoto's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T72
|72-75-69-71
|+7
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Kawamoto's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 7-over.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kawamoto's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|72-70-78-68
|+4
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
Kawamoto's recent performances
- Kawamoto's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 63rd at The Open Championship.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kawamoto has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.285 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kawamoto's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.250
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.438
|-0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.120
|-0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.015
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.292
|-1.285
Kawamoto's advanced stats and rankings
- Kawamoto has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.250 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 321.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kawamoto has sported a -1.438 mark. He has a 57.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kawamoto has delivered a 0.015 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 13.89% of the time.
- Kawamoto's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 24.07% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kawamoto as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
