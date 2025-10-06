Andrew Putnam betting profile: Baycurrent Classic
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Procore Championship 2025 at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 11, 2025 in Napa, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th at 8-under.
Latest odds for Putnam at the Baycurrent Classic.
Putnam's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|67-68-69-68
|-8
|2023
|T2
|68-62-68-68
|-14
|2022
|T39
|73-69-71-69
|+2
|2020
|T59
|68-72-73-70
|+3
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 14-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.684
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.341
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.439
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.426
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.522
|-0.066
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.684 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.0 yards ranks 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam is sporting a 0.341 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR. He ranks 17th with a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks second in Bogey Avoidance at 11.46%.
- Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
