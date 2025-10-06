Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune has sported a 0.172 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.18% of the time.

Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.