Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan watches a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 4-under par.
Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Baycurrent Classic.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T46
|69-72-69-66
|-4
|2023
|T12
|69-67-65-70
|-9
|2022
|T52
|74-70-75-66
|+5
At the Baycurrent Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|4.900
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|67-67-74-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T47
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|9.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-67-71-69
|-7
|86.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T37
|68-71-72-74
|+1
|23.500
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.113
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.172
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.140
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.136
|-0.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|-0.410
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune has sported a 0.172 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
- Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.23% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.
