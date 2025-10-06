PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Baycurrent Classic

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan watches a shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to the Baycurrent Classic, set to tee off at Yokohama Country Club from Oct. 9-12, 2025. Hisatsune looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 46th at 4-under par.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Baycurrent Classic.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Baycurrent Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4669-72-69-66-4
    2023T1269-67-65-70-9
    2022T5274-70-75-66+5

    At the Baycurrent Classic

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Baycurrent Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at 9-under.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-69-69-74-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1369-70-69-70-10--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-69-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6068-68-73-71-44.900
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6067-67-74-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT4768-69-67-69-79.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT666-67-71-69-786.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3768-71-72-74+123.500

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 7-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.376 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.655 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1130.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.172-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.140-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.136-0.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.288-0.410

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.113 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune has sported a 0.172 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.34, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.18% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has accumulated 504 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.23% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Baycurrent Classic.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

